Hubert - John Gilbert Sanders, 78, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at CarolinaEast in New Bern.
He was born November 5, 1940, in New Hanover County, NC; son of the late Earl Austin and Allice Lillian White Sanders.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
John faithfully served his country in the US Army.
He is survived by sisters, Betty Gail Weir of Swansboro and Carol Strickland of Charlotte; brother, Olin Baldwin of Charlotte; nephews, Doug Weir (Paula), Charles DeWayne Weir (Shirley), and Christopher Strickland (Kristin); and nieces, Jenny Phillips (John) and Melissa Crawford (Ted).
He was preceded in death by brother, Earl Sanders Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the VFW, 1450 Piney Green Rd., Jacksonville NC 28546.
Online condolences may be made at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 19 to July 20, 2019