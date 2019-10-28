Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home & Crematory 303 Chaney Ave Jacksonville , NC 28540 (910)-455-1281 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Trinity United Methodist Church Jacksonville , NC View Map Service 2:00 PM Trinity United Methodist Church Jacksonville , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

JACKSONVILLE, NC - John Rawls Sewell passed away October 26, 2019, at his home in Jacksonville.

Born May 4, 1945, to Susie and Lewis Sewell, John grew up in Jacksonville where he attended Thompson Elementary and Jacksonville High School. After graduation, John attended East Carolina University. Upon graduation from ECU, John returned home to teach school aboard Camp Lejeune and at Bell Fork Elementary. In 1974, he purchased Coastal Moving and Storage Company, which he operated until he retired in 2009. In addition to being a business owner, John was a former ABC Board Member and a former Onslow County Commissioner.

John loved life and lived every minute to its fullest on his own terms with his family and friends. He was an avid hunter, outdoorsman, a loving husband, and a doting father. John loved nothing more than riding around in his truck on a dirt road going nowhere. He spent many nights surrounded by close friends at his home away from home, Fly Away Farms in Hyde County, NC. Aside from hunting in the woods, his two great joys in life were Eugenia, his wife, and Susie, his daughter. Of all the ballcaps he wore, the one that fit most tightly was that of father. No matter how fast life moved, John always had time to sit outside at the picnic table and talk, usually with Ruff, his yellow lab, right by his side. Although he accomplished so much in his life, his greatest legacy will be his big smile, big laugh and the deeply authentic way he loved those around him.

John is survived by his wife, Eugenia Simpkins Sewell; and his adoring daughter, Susie Elizabeth Sewell of Wilmington; niece and nephew, Paula Sewell of Wilmington and Billy Sewell (Julie) of Jacksonville; sister in law, Vickie Wallace (Doug) of Jacksonville; great-nephews, William and Cameron Bailey of Wilmington; niece and nephew, Chrissy Wallace of Jacksonville and Dougie Wallace of Wilmington; great-niece and nephew, Payton and Reagan Whaley of Jacksonville; and niece, Betty Cole (Tommy) and Jennifer, David, and Jesse. He is also survived by his sister in law, Doris Sewell, wife of his late brother, Louis W. Sewell Jr.

The Sewell Family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 30th at Trinity United Methodist Church in Jacksonville. Services will begin at 2 p.m. The burial will follow at Onslow Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Camp Schreiber Foundation at 208 Princess Street in Wilmington, NC 28401 or at

Electronic condolences may be left for the family at

