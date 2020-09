Or Copy this URL to Share

John Thomas Silance, 75, of Jacksonville, died Sept. 10, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Survivors include son, John T. Silance of Dayton, Ohio; brothers, Paul Silance of Van Wert, Ohio, Jimmy Silance of Jacksonville; and sister, and Opal Padrick of Jacksonville.

Viewing will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.



