Swansboro - MGySgt. John Donald Smedley (USMC Retired), 82, passed away peacefully February 23, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
He was born February 28, 1937; son of the late Donald Walter and Bertha Pufahl Smedley in Champaign, IL.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro. Burial will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
John served his country in the USMC retiring with the rank of MGySgt, he was most proud of his time as a drill instructor. After his retirement he became a machinist.
He is survived by wife, Margie Hedgepeth Smedley of the home; step daughter, Cyndy Natusch (Robert) of New Bern; step son, Hank Furry (Kelli) of Bluefield, WV; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty Roe of Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Janet Mundell Smedley; sons, Mark and Johnnie Smedley; and his daughter, Lisa Walthouer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to at woundedwarriorproject.org or to Onslow County Animal Services, 244 Georgetown Rd, Jacksonville, NC 28540.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020