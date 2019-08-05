Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Strope. View Sign Service Information BROOKS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC 201 PROFESSIONAL CIRCLE Morehead City , NC 28557-4303 (252)-726-5580 Send Flowers Obituary

Colonel John Henry Strope of Emerald Isle, NC passed away on Saturday afternoon, July 28, 2019, at home with his wife and caretakers by his side.

John was born to Glen and Anna Strope on September 21, 1925. During World War II, John served as a Private First Class in the US Marine Corps and was wounded in the invasion of Iwo Jima. After the war he served with the occupational forces in Japan, before returning home where he completed high school. He went on to graduate from Penn State University in 1951 and returned to active duty commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant. He served in the Korean War in 1953 as a Tanker and the Vietnam War 1966-1967 in supply logistics. He later completed military assignments within the US, a three year tour in Rota, Spain and one year in Iwakuni, Japan.

John retired from the Marine Corps on November 1, 1977 at Camp Lejeune, NC with the rank of Colonel. Upon retirement, he owned and operated an antique business from 1978 to 1985 and then fully retired to Emerald Isle. There he later met and married Barbara Cleve. As a couple they traveled extensively and were active members of the EI community.

John is preceded in death by his first wife, Julia Elizabeth Dew, of Wilson NC. He is survived by their two sons, John Henry Jr. and William Benjamin, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his current wife of 25 years Barbara Cleve Strope, her six children, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A Veteran died Today!

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17 at St Peter's By the Sea Episcopal Church in Swansboro, NC.

Arrangements by Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City.

