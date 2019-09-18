John Harvey Stroud Jr., 75, of Jacksonville passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, at his home.
He was a SGT with the USMC and later retired as a SSGT with the US Air Force Reserve.
Surviving are his wife, Linda Lee Stroud, of the home; two sons, John Harvey Stroud III and his wife Angela of Jacksonville, Joshua Caleb Stroud and wife Kimberly of Faison; three grandchildren, Joshua C. Stroud II, Jonnasen Stroud, Archer Stroud; and his beloved dog, Mosey. He was preceded in death by a son, Israel Stroud.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Burial, with military honors will follow in Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019