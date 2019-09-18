John Stroud Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Stroud Jr..
Service Information
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC
28540
(910)-455-1281
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

John Harvey Stroud Jr., 75, of Jacksonville passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, at his home.
He was a SGT with the USMC and later retired as a SSGT with the US Air Force Reserve.
Surviving are his wife, Linda Lee Stroud, of the home; two sons, John Harvey Stroud III and his wife Angela of Jacksonville, Joshua Caleb Stroud and wife Kimberly of Faison; three grandchildren, Joshua C. Stroud II, Jonnasen Stroud, Archer Stroud; and his beloved dog, Mosey. He was preceded in death by a son, Israel Stroud.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Burial, with military honors will follow in Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.