Dr. John Andrew Westbrook, CAPT. USN, beloved father, physician, brother and husband, slipped quietly into eternal rest on September 25, 2020. He was at home in his favorite spot on the intracoastal waterway, surrounded by family.
John was born on September 3, 1946, in New Orleans, LA; to William and Salome (Vosburgh) Westbrook. He attended Louisiana State University undergraduate and medical schools, prior to entering the United States Navy in 1971. After 22 years of active service in the Navy, he joined Onslow Surgical Clinic in Jacksonville, NC, where he continued to practice medicine until his retirement in 2014.
John will be greatly missed by his wife of 45 years, Vivian Westbrook; daughter, Dr. Kelly Westbrook of Durham, NC; sons, Andrew Westbrook of Jackson, WY, and Timothy Westbrook of Jacksonville, NC; brothers, William Westbrook (Leslie) of Benicia, CA, and Charles Westbrook of Metairie, LA; two granddaughters, Elodie and Aubrey Mitchell, of Durham, NC; and many other family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Bill and Sally; and son, Michael John Westbrook.
His children and grandchildren are grateful to have been taught to share his love of sailing, skiing, swimming, fishing, and history. Among many other things, he will be remembered for his dedication and determination, his quiet strength, and his compassionate care for anyone who ever needed him.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to your favorite charity
. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
