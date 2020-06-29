John ""Jack"" William Whiteley of Jacksonville died June 28, 2020, at Duke University Hospital.
He was born November 29, 1946, in Rochester, New Hampshire. He is preceded in death by his father, William Milner Whiteley, his mother, Amy Hobbs Whiteley; and brother, Robert Whiteley. He was a special needs teacher in Onslow County for 30 years. He was active in the Jacksonville Jaycees and was a lifetime member. When he retired he joined the Onslow County Master Gardeners of which he was a member for 20 years. He enjoyed gardening and volunteering on many projects.
Survivors include his wife, Gloria Whiteley; son, Eric Michael Whiteley and wife Kristen of Bronx, NY and two grandchildren, Lily Whiteley and Sawyer Whiteley.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. The family requests that masks be worn (please bring your own) and social distancing be observed. A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.