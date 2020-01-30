John Henry Whiting, 60, of Jacksonville died Jan. 29, 2020, at University Health Care, Chapel Hill.
Services will be held at noon Saturday at Jones Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow at Gurganus Family Cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Karen Batchelor Whiting of the home; daughters, Jessica Hansley of Jacksonville, Olivia Martinez of Jacksonville and Ashley Ortiz of Charlotte; brothers, Michael
Donovan of Wilmington and William Favreau Sr. of Boston, Massachusetts; and sisters, Linda Haddock of Jacksonville and Maureen Gurganus of Cyprus Creek.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020