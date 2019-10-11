Johnie Dal Clinton, 82, of Jacksonville, North Carolina, passed peacefully on Wednesday, October 3, 2019, with his wife, Marcia and their son, Robert, at his side.

John and Marcia owned and operated Clinton Home Design, located in Copiague, NY for 50 years. John liked the NY Mets, the NY Jets, NASCAR, fishing, and reading historical books. He loved spending time with his family i.e. traveling, camping and boating. He was the beloved son of Johnie and Vida Clinton (d.) as well as his two sisters, Joyce Bennett and Billie Ann Lefevre. He is survived by the only woman he ever loved, his wife of 66 years, Marcia; and their six wonderful children (one son proceed him), 15 amazing grandchildren, and ten awesome great-grandchildren.

He will be remembered by his family and friends with a Celebration of Life in North Carolina, New York and Utah.

Arrangements by Coastal Cremations, Jacksonville.