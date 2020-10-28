Johnnie James Jr., 70, of Jacksonville, died Oct. 19, 2020.

Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Trent River Oakey Grove Missionary Baptist Association with interment at noon on Monday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Survivors include wife, Patricia James of the home; sons, Gerrad Freeman, Christopher James, both of Raleigh, Michael James, Darrell James, both of Jacksonville; daughters, Latoshe Frazier of Raleigh, Shelby James of Jacksonville, Natasha Davis of Brooklyn, New York; and sister, Barbara Fennell of Schenectady, New York.

Viewing will be one hour before the service.

Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.



