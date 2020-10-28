1/
Johnnie James Jr.
Johnnie James Jr., 70, of Jacksonville, died Oct. 19, 2020.
Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Trent River Oakey Grove Missionary Baptist Association with interment at noon on Monday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Patricia James of the home; sons, Gerrad Freeman, Christopher James, both of Raleigh, Michael James, Darrell James, both of Jacksonville; daughters, Latoshe Frazier of Raleigh, Shelby James of Jacksonville, Natasha Davis of Brooklyn, New York; and sister, Barbara Fennell of Schenectady, New York.
Viewing will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saunders Funeral Home Inc
210 Bell Fork Rd
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 938-2151
