BEAUFORT -- Johnnie LaChance, 72, of Beaufort, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at home.
A celebration of life service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Maranatha Pentecostal Holiness Church in Beaufort.
Survivors include: his wife, Ruth Ellen LaChance of the home; daughters Kimberly LaChance of Beaufort and Vanessa Gill of Wake Forest; son, Johnnie B. LaChance of Wilmington; stepsons Shannon Adams of Cape Carteret and Kevin Adams of New Bern; brother Joseph LaChance of West Palm Beach; and sister Helen of Georgia.
The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
