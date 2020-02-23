Johnnie LaChance

Service Information
Noe Funeral Service, Inc.
133 Lockhart Dr
Beaufort, NC
28516
(252)-728-2336
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Maranatha Pentecostal Holiness Church
Beaufort, NC
Obituary
BEAUFORT -- Johnnie LaChance, 72, of Beaufort, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at home.
A celebration of life service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Maranatha Pentecostal Holiness Church in Beaufort.
Survivors include: his wife, Ruth Ellen LaChance of the home; daughters Kimberly LaChance of Beaufort and Vanessa Gill of Wake Forest; son, Johnnie B. LaChance of Wilmington; stepsons Shannon Adams of Cape Carteret and Kevin Adams of New Bern; brother Joseph LaChance of West Palm Beach; and sister Helen of Georgia.
The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
bullet U.S. Marines bullet World War II bullet Salvation Army
