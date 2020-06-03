Or Copy this URL to Share

BURGAW - Johnnie Lee Lamb, 70, of Burgaw died May 29. 2020 at Brian Center.

Graveside service will be held at Noon on Saturday at Willard Cemetery #2, Willard.

Survivors include mother, Juanita Echols Lamb of Willard; sisters, Beulah Lamb Huffin of Port Murray, New Jersey; Doreathea Ross of Chesapeake, Virginia; Josephine Lamb Newkirk of Beulaville, Virginia Lamb McAllister of Greensboro.

Arrangements by Nixon Lewis Funeral Home, Burgaw.



