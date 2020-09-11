Johnnie Waddell

Or Copy this URL to Share

HAVELOCK - Johnnie Ray Waddell, 87, of Havelock, died Sept. 10, 2020, at his home.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Amariah Garner Cemetery, Newport.

Survivors include wife of 33 years, Lucy Waddell of the home; daughter, Jonice McCord of Anderson, Indiana; stepdaughter, Kathy Johnson of Newport; stepsons, Larry Smith of Havelock, Jimmy Smith of Clayton; brothers, Alton Waddell, Billy Waddell, both of South Carolina, Bobby Waddell of Virginia, Richard Waddell; and sister, Mattie Adams, both of North Carolina.

Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Beaufort.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store