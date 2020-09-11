1/
Johnnie Waddell
HAVELOCK - Johnnie Ray Waddell, 87, of Havelock, died Sept. 10, 2020, at his home.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Amariah Garner Cemetery, Newport.
Survivors include wife of 33 years, Lucy Waddell of the home; daughter, Jonice McCord of Anderson, Indiana; stepdaughter, Kathy Johnson of Newport; stepsons, Larry Smith of Havelock, Jimmy Smith of Clayton; brothers, Alton Waddell, Billy Waddell, both of South Carolina, Bobby Waddell of Virginia, Richard Waddell; and sister, Mattie Adams, both of North Carolina.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Beaufort.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Noe Funeral Service, Inc.
133 Lockhart Dr
Beaufort, NC 28516
252-728-2336
