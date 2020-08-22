Johnnie Witherspoon, aka "JD," 94, of the Greenevers Community, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 in Franklin, Va.

Funeral service will be held from the Greater Yeshuwa Temple, Hwy 41 in Wallace on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at noon. Burial will follow at Farrior Family Cemetery in Rose Hill.

Survivors are his son, Quintin L. Witherspoon (Gwendolyn) of Rose Hill; one daughter, Geraldine Hall of Goldsboro; three grandchildren: Ledell A. Carr (Maryona) of Franklin, Va., Eric Hall and Cruise Hall, both of Goldsboro; 12 great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Rose Hill Funeral Home.



