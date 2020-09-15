Johnny Hemby

Johnny Russell Hemby, 60, of Hubert, passed away September 13th, 2020, at his home.
He was born on March 7th, 1960, in Jacksonville N.C. to Alma and the late Steve C Hemby Jr.
A private family service was held September 15th at Jones Funeral Home. A celebration of Johnny's life will be held at a later date.
Johnny was survived by his wife, Jacqueline of the home; daughters, Stormy Gilbert, Nicola Gouchie, and Caroline Hemby; his mother Alma Hemby; granddaughter, Makenzie Gilbert; brother, Steve Hemby III; sisters, Kathy Askins and Susan Hardison; nephew, Ryan Brown; and nieces Heather Hardison, Christina Hardison, and Sarah Hardison.
He was a member of the first graduating class of Southwest High School in 1978. He then found a career in civil service aboard Camp Lejeune for nearly 40 years, last serving as an inspector for TMO.
Johnny was a friend and truly, never met a stranger. He loved everyone, and they loved him. He went the extra mile to make people feel good about themselves. Undoubtedly, when you were with him you felt like the most loving person in the room. One would say that his forte was accepting people just the way they are without any type of judgement. Johnny had the most loving positive attitude about everything he did in life. He loved people unconditionally. He would have made an awesome counselor because he listened to what you were saying without thinking of what his response would be. He purposely listened to his family and friends. His life was totally dedicated to his family, and he loved life to the fullest. He loved his family deeply and never missed an opportunity to remind them of this. His "girls" were always the apple of his eye. Johnny was easy going, accepting, and kind natured. He enjoyed spending time fishing, collecting vinyl records, and sharing in conversation with others ensuring to insert his "food for thought" whenever he believed it could be of assistance. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
Johnny loved fishing, and he found solace in being on the river. There isn't much he didn't know about fishing. He had the secret ingredient to fishing and that secret ingredient was patience. When he fished, he didn't dress to impress anybody but the fish. He didn't get cold on the river because he had more clothing gear in his bag than any other fishermen. He would loan you some of his clothes if you needed it. Fishing with Johnny was an adventure that no paid guide could provide. His favorite expression was, "We're going to find the perfect honey hole on the water."
