Johnny L. Mattocks, 67, of Jacksonville died June 24, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Stephen AME Zion Church, Maysville with interment following at Mattocks family cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Shirley Hart of Knoxville, Tennessee, Makia Meadows of Jacksonville; brothers, James Mattocks of Maysville, Larry Mattocks of Portsmouth, Virginia, Robert Mattocks of Jacksonville, Michael Wilson, Douglas Wilson, both of New York; sisters, Barbara Ruffin of Suffolk, Virginia, Juanita Mattocks, Terry Hicks, both of Maysville.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Saunders Funeral Home.
