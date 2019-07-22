JACKSONVILLE - Johnny E. Metts, 78, of Jacksonville, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at Premier Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro Chapel.
Mr. Metts never met a stranger. He was a loved and cherished brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He will be missed dearly.
His parents, John and Sadie Philyaw Metts; a sister, Patricia Metts; and a son, Anthony Metts, precede him in death.
Survivors include two sisters, Linda Mogelnicki of Hubert and Diane Meredith of AL; a son, Jason Metts; his lifetime partner, Diane Huppemann of Hubert; two grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour before the Monday service at the funeral home.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 22 to July 23, 2019