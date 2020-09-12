Johnny Napier

Johnny (Eddie) Edward Napier, 61, formerly of Jacksonville, made his journey to Heaven on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Onslow Memorial Park with Rev. Tim Thompson officiating.
Johnny was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was proud to have served his country. He was a Civil War historian and participated in several re-enactments and living history events. He appeared in a few civil war movies as a background actor. He loved the beach and was an avid surfer in his youth. He was beloved by all who knew him and never had an enemy.
Johnny was the wonderful loving husband of Lisa Napier and devoted father to his daughter, Salem. His daughter was his world. He was also survived by his parents, Johnny and Bobbie Winberry Napier; cousin, Betty Carpenter and many other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother Clara.
He was the most kind and considerate person anyone could meet. He was selfless and took care of others before himself. He loved animals especially his little Yorkie/Chi Scrappy and his German Shepherd puppy Klaus. The world is poorer without him but Heaven gained an Angel.
The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org.