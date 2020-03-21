Jonathan Jacobs

Obituary
Jonathan Ray Jacobs, 35, beloved husband, father, son, brother and son-in-law passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle Suzanne Jacobs; son, Derek Ray Jacobs; and daughter, Lacey Rose Jacobs; father, Ray Jacobs, mother, Wanda Sue Jacobs; brother, Joseph M. Jacobs and wife, Carly Jo Jacobs; niece and nephew, Reagan Rae and Gunner Brooks Jacobs; father and mother in law, Thomas and Nancy Barbour; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and co-workers that he loved, cherished and respected.
A private memorial service will be held for the family. Public viewing for Jonathan will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, March 27 at McClure Funeral Home in Mebane. Due to current public health and safety concerns, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
