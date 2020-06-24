Richlands, NC - Jonathan Michael Pike, 24, of Richlands passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center.
Michael loved fishing, hunting, working, spending time with family and making people laugh. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother and friend. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. He was an electrician with Piney Green Electrical.
He is survived by his wife, Hayley Mychael Bynum Pike; son, Michael Dawson Pike; father, Jonathan Pike and wife, Karen; mother, Joanna Joyner and husband, David; sisters, Cheyenne Pike and Harleigh Joyner; brother, Wyatt Joyner; paternal grandparents, Johnny Earl and Cathy Pike; maternal grandparents, Jim and Jan Summerson and many other special family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, with visitation to follow at Tabernacle FWB Church. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tabernacle Free Will Baptist Church for his son, Michael Dawson Pike, 1003 W New Bern Rd, Kinston, NC 28504.
Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.