BEULAVILLE - Jonathan Edward Swinson, 43, of Beulaville died Nov. 28, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.

Survivors include spouse, Stacy Swinson; parents, Elaine and Gene Swinson; daughter, Abigail Swinson, all of Beulaville; and sister, Katina Holmes of Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Visitation will be one hour before the service at the gravesite.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.



