Jonathan Swinson
BEULAVILLE - Jonathan Edward Swinson, 43, of Beulaville died Nov. 28, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.
Survivors include spouse, Stacy Swinson; parents, Elaine and Gene Swinson; daughter, Abigail Swinson, all of Beulaville; and sister, Katina Holmes of Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Visitation will be one hour before the service at the gravesite.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home of Beulaville - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
