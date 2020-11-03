1/
Jorge Castillo
Jorge Daniel Sanchez Castillo, 39, of Jacksonville, died Nov. 1, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Infant of Prague Catholic Church with burial held in Cong. Fortines, Tamps, Mexico.
Survivors include wife, Jennings Sullivan Sanchez of the home; parents, Lindeber Sanchez Rodriguez and Ma Eugena Castillo Rocha of Cong. Fortines, Tamps, Mexico; children, Marie Daniela Paige Sanchez Rosas, Angel Benjamin, Cameron "Brock" Robinson, Jacob Michael Robinson, Kari Paige Robinson Noell; and sisters, Cecelia Gabriela Sanchez Castillo, Mariana Vanessa Sanchez Castillo, Lucia Sanchez Castillo.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
