Joseph Harbolt

Obituary
EMERALD ISLE - Joseph "Joey" Robert Harbolt, 20, of Emerald Isle died Oct. 19, 2019.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church with burial following at 2 p.m. at Seaside Memorial Park, Swansboro.
Survivors include parents, Larry and Alissa Harbolt of Emerald Isle; brothers, Jonathan Harbolt of Jacksonville, Jacob Harbolt of Greenville.
Visitation will follow the funeral service.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
