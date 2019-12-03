Joseph Raymond Kingston, 81, of Jacksonville, passed away Tuesday morning, Dec. 3, 2019, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Joseph was preceded in death by his wives, Joanne Marie Kingston and Rosilyn Swolka Kingston; and sons, Mike Kingston and Mark Kingston. He is survived by his daughter, Theresa Kingston of Jacksonville; one brother and three sisters; grandchildren, April Prieto of Jacksonville and Felicia Pieto (Michael Taylor) of Jacksonville; and great-grandchildren, Kwinton Palomo, Kenynn Palomo, Kam-Ron Palomo, Jayden Scott, Kamyia Taylor, and Kayla Taylor.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
