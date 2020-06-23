Joseph Lane
Joseph S. "Joe" Lane was born on August 20, 1930, in Wilmington, N.C. to Richard B Lane and Catherine Jordan. He was raised by a loving grandmother, Grace, whom he called Mama Lane.
He served in the US Navy for three years and worked for thirty-nine years
with Carolina Power and Light. He retired in November, 1988. As a second job
he worked to rebuild and remodel homes for resale. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and a certified Grand Lecturer. He was very active in the Presbyterian Church and later in the Baptist Church.
Joe loved people.
His grandchildren, to whom he was known as Papa, loved his stories!
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Vicky Simpson Lane; his sons, Joseph S.
Lane Jr (with his wife Gail) of Fairview NC; Andrew S. Lane (with his wife
Kristen) of Mission Viejo CA; and his daughter, Drew Lane Yount (with her
husband Philip) of West Jefferson NC; ten grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
