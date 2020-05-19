Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Rochelle Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Joe was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved being outdoors hunting, fishing, and racing.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Glenda Rochelle of Maple Hill; son, Joseph Rochelle Jr. and wife Ashley of Maple Hill; daughter, Jennifer Powell and husband Chad of Jacksonville; mother, Esther Black of Maple Hill; brothers, Dwayne Rochelle of Maple Hill, Jimmy Rochelle of Maple Hill, Michael Rochelle of Maple Hill, Mel Kelly of Maple Hill; sister, Kimberly Foy of Richlands; grandchildren, Brianna Mullen and husband Kalueb, Lexi Powell and Gavin Rochelle.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Family of God Church in Jacksonville.

A memorial service will be held at noon on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Family of God Church in Jacksonville, with Rev. Wayne Hansley and Rev. Willie Robertson officiating.

Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.

