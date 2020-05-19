RICHLANDS - Joseph H. Sherman Jr., 76, of Richlands died May 15, 2020.
Celebration of life will be held at noon on Saturday at Union Missionary Baptist Church, Jacksonville with interment following at Petteway cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Marian Sherman of the home; children, Marcus Sherman of Richlands, Myron Sherman of Springfield, Massachusetts, Kimberly Keech of Little Washington, Geneva Sherman Higgs, Bessie Sherman, both of Charlotte, Joseph Sherman III of Atlanta.
Viewing will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 19 to May 20, 2020