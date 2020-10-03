1/
Joseph Traumer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Gerald Traumer, 68 of Jacksonville, passed away Sept. 13, 2020 at Lighthouse Village in Jacksonville.
A memorial mass will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Infant of Prague Catholic Church. Burial will be private per family request.
He is survived by his brothers, Richard Traumer of Connecticut and James Traumer of New York; and his sister Ellen Arsenault of Georgia.
The family will receive friends at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved