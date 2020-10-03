Joseph Traumer

Joseph Gerald Traumer, 68 of Jacksonville, passed away Sept. 13, 2020 at Lighthouse Village in Jacksonville.

A memorial mass will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Infant of Prague Catholic Church. Burial will be private per family request.

He is survived by his brothers, Richard Traumer of Connecticut and James Traumer of New York; and his sister Ellen Arsenault of Georgia.

The family will receive friends at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.



