Joseph Franklin "Joe" Wiggins Sr. of Trenton, NC passed away March 27, 2020, at his home.

Joe was born on December 14, 1938, to the late Billy and Christine Wiggins. Joe was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints New Bern Ward. He graduated from Jones Central High School and began farming. He worked many tobacco seasons at Farmers New Dixie Warehouse to supplement his farm income in the earlier years of his marriage to the late Leona Mercer Wiggins. Joe started raising Duroc breeding stock hogs and enjoyed showing his hogs with Frankie, Sherri and later Samantha. Joe was a huge supporter of the Coastal Plains Livestock Show and Sale and the opportunities that it afforded the youth that participated, especially the youth of Jones County. He also had a love for peaches, apples, and pears and spent many hours in his small orchard behind his house. In 1998, Joe ran for Jones County Commissioner where he served for 20 years and 10 of those as Chairman. He loved his home of Jones County and worked hard to provide the best for the Jones County Citizens that he served. Joe later remarried to the late Lois King Wiggins of Kinston.

His father and mother, Billy and Christine Wiggins; first wife, Leona Mercer Wiggins; wife, Lois King Wiggins; brothers, William Wiggins, Jessie Wiggins, and Hardy Wiggins; and sister, Sally Metts, preceded Joe in death.

He is survived by his son, Joseph Franklin "Frankie" Wiggins Jr. and wife Gloria; daughter, Sherri Meadows and husband Kelvin; brother, Fleming Wiggins; and sisters, Audrey Register and Myrtle Johnson. His beloved grandchildren, Samantha Bennett and husband Kenny, Joey Meadows and Alea Meadows. His step-daughter, April Rouse and husband Fredrick; and step-grandchildren, Megan Wills and Chasity Smith.

The family will have a private graveside service Sunday, March 29, 2020. A memorial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Coastal Plains Livestock Show. Please mail donations to: N.C. Ag Foundation, Memo: Coastal Plains Livestock Show Enhancement Fund, 1350 Hwy. 41 West, Trenton, NC 28585

The family would like to thank 3HC, Goldie King, Karen Rhodes-Monk, and Alyssa Torres for all their help and support recently.

Online condolences may be made to

Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

