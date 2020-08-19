1/
Josephine Deming
Josephine "Mama-Jo" Deming, 77, of Jacksonville died Aug. 15, 2020, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center.
Memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at River of Life Church, Jacksonville.
Survivors include sons, Joseph Michael Deming of Jacksonville, Terrence McCormick Deming Jr. of Port Jervis, New York; daughters, Theresa Ann Tortorici of Brooklyn, New York, Kim Marie Deming of Manhattan, New York; two sisters and one brother.
Arrangements by JB Rhodes Funeral Home, Goldsboro.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
