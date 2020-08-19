Josephine Deming

Or Copy this URL to Share

Josephine "Mama-Jo" Deming, 77, of Jacksonville died Aug. 15, 2020, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center.

Memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at River of Life Church, Jacksonville.

Survivors include sons, Joseph Michael Deming of Jacksonville, Terrence McCormick Deming Jr. of Port Jervis, New York; daughters, Theresa Ann Tortorici of Brooklyn, New York, Kim Marie Deming of Manhattan, New York; two sisters and one brother.

Arrangements by JB Rhodes Funeral Home, Goldsboro.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store