Joy Plowman
1939 - 2020
Joy C. Black Plowman, 80, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 16, 2020.
She was born Nov. 5, 1939, in Canonsburg, PA; to the late Leon and Julia (Ostrowski) Hundenski. Joy was preceded in death by her husbands, Edward F. Black (1993) and Floyd C. Plowman (2015). Brothers, Ronald Hundenski (2007), Bud Hundenski (2016) and Timothy Hundenski (2019). Joy is survived by her daughters, Jamie (Ed) Keller, Kimberly (Daniel) Mercuri and Donna (Ronald) Brown. Grandchildren, Cassandra and Austin Mercuri and Jared Keller. Stepgrandchildren, Raegan Montjoy and Jordan Brown and stepgreat-grandchildren, Kyleigh and Leighton Montjoy and Bailey and Addeline Whitmire. Sister, Dee (Ray) Taylor (children, Linda, Bruce and Brian); brother, Don Hundenski and sisters in law, Barb Hundenski (children, Eric and Jill), Sabe Hundenski (children, Stefanie and Annie), and Donna Hundenski (children, Paula and Matt).
Joy was active in the Parish Community of Infant of Prague and the Military Widows Association. Joy enjoyed spending time with her dear friends traveling, shopping and playing cards. Entertaining, baking, spending Christmas with family and surprising people were some of her favorite things to do.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 28th at Onslow Memorial Park. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Donations in her memory may be made to the American Heart Association, Disabled American Veterans Jacksonville chapter and/or Infant of Prague Catholic Church.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Onslow Memorial Park
July 21, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
