PINK HILL - Joy McMahon Whaley, 63, of Pink Hill died Feb. 9, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center.
Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday at Sandhill Cemetery, Pink Hill.
Survivors include daughter, Selena W. Futrell; sisters, Cindy M. Turner, both of Pink Hill, Jo M. Edwards of Beulaville; and brothers, Tom McMahon, Gary McMahon, both of Pink Hill.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020