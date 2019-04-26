Joyce Crowder

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Crowder.
Service Information
Saunders Funeral Home Inc
210 Bell Fork Rd
Jacksonville, NC
28540
(910)-938-2151
Obituary
Send Flowers

Joyce Ann Crowder, 83, formerly of Jacksonville, passed peacefully on January 16, 2019, in Bowie, MD.
She was born on July 22, 1935; to the late Ivey and Vallie Williams. She was preceded by her son, Robert Earl and sister, Edna Grace Hayes.
She is survived by a daughter, Cynthia Venters (Dale); siblings, June Lee Daniel, Beatrice McGill and Elwood Williams along with two grandsons, Kevin and Michael Venters, four great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Saunders Funeral Home, 210 Bell Fork Rd, Jacksonville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a in her honor.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations