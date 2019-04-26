Joyce Ann Crowder, 83, formerly of Jacksonville, passed peacefully on January 16, 2019, in Bowie, MD.
She was born on July 22, 1935; to the late Ivey and Vallie Williams. She was preceded by her son, Robert Earl and sister, Edna Grace Hayes.
She is survived by a daughter, Cynthia Venters (Dale); siblings, June Lee Daniel, Beatrice McGill and Elwood Williams along with two grandsons, Kevin and Michael Venters, four great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Saunders Funeral Home, 210 Bell Fork Rd, Jacksonville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a in her honor.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019