Joyce Marshburn

Service Information
Jones Funeral Home
137 Ervintown Road
Richlands, NC
28574
(910)-324-5045
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
137 Ervintown Road
Richlands, NC 28574
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
137 Ervintown Road
Richlands, NC 28574
View Map
Committal
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Onslow Memorial Park
Obituary
Send Flowers

RICHLANDS - Joyce Ann Taylor Marshburn, 73, of Richlands died June 24, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center.
Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home, Richlands. Committal service at 10 a.m. Friday at Onslow Memorial Park.
Survivors include husband, William Loyd Marshburn of the home; daughter, Deborah Lynn Marshburn of Greenville; and sisters, Nettie Gilliand of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Nina Pittman, Carol Long, both of Richlands.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 25 to June 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.