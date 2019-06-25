RICHLANDS - Joyce Ann Taylor Marshburn, 73, of Richlands died June 24, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center.
Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home, Richlands. Committal service at 10 a.m. Friday at Onslow Memorial Park.
Survivors include husband, William Loyd Marshburn of the home; daughter, Deborah Lynn Marshburn of Greenville; and sisters, Nettie Gilliand of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Nina Pittman, Carol Long, both of Richlands.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 25 to June 26, 2019