Joyce Myers McMurdo, 85, of Jacksonville, died Sunday, December 8, 2019, at her home.
Services will be private.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred P. McMurdo; and a son, Elsworth Keith Jordan.
Surviving are her daughter, Tracy McMurdo of Jacksonville; and a grandson, Richard Keith Jordan and wife Guadelupe.
The family would like to express their thanks to Lower Cape Fear Hospice for their love and care for Mrs. McMurdo.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019