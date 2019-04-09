JACKSONVILLE – Joyce Heslop O'Laughlin, 86, died on April 9, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.
A graveside service is planned for 2 p.m. Tuesday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Richard O'Laughlin of the home.
Joyce is preceded in death by one son, Sean Patrick O'Laughlin; and her parents, Mr. George Heslop and Anne Goodman Heslop.
Joyce worked as an insurance agent and will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Shriner's Cripple Children's Fund, ? Sudan Temple, P.O. Box 490, New Bern, NC, 28540.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019