JACKSONVILLE - J.T. Pugh, 81, of Jacksonville, NC was received by our most gracious Lord on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, while he laid asleep at his home.

J.T. was born on 16 November, 1938, in the small town of Cookeville, Tennessee. To dispel rumor, his name listed on his birth certificate actually read "J.T.," and nothing else, though he claimed his mother always told him it stood for "Just Trouble." J.T. was a product of an honest rural country upbringing learning the value of hard work, being kind, remaining genuine and quiet.

His earlier years remain a mystery, but several stories claim he dabbled in stock-car racing, and other automotive-related sports, which would explain his tendency toward horribly erratic driving. At an early age he learned the benefits of hard work, so J.T. learned to apply his skills with his hands. He applied these skills and hard work ethic to the construction industry and steadily achieved some of the highest levels of leadership positions in his field.

Actually, fun story, J.T. met Dotti when he began working at a roofing company and Dotti did not approve of him. J.T. was immediately attracted to, and began to ask Dotti for a date. It took a while, but he eventually wore down her defenses, and she reluctantly agreed to go out on a single date. That turned into several and eventually led to an engagement.

Beyond that, J.T. later became the owner of a construction business and also became an ordained minister for 25-years, enjoying the opportunity to tell others about the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

J.T. left behind a legacy of being consistent. He was the epitome of consistency. If you knew J.T. at all, you genuinely knew him. He was known for being a very private person, but he wasn't known as someone who overshared his thoughts and feelings. J.T. tended to keep things to himself; however, he was most-known for his adoration for his wife, Dotti.

J.T. is survived by Dorothy "Dotti" Virginia Sills, his bride of 37-years, as they loved spending time together and enjoyed a long marriage. He was the father to three sons: Jay, Jimmy and Ricky and the Step-Father to Dotti's four sons: Bill, Greg, Joe and Kami, to whom he was a permanent fixture to the family and will be sorely missed.

