Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita Aman. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home Old Hammock Rd Swansboro , NC 28584 (910)-326-5013 Send Flowers Obituary

Cedar Point - Juanita Wilson Aman, 93, passed away peacefully Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Riverpoint Crest Nursing and Rehab in New Bern.



She was born April 15, 1926, in Laurinburg, NC; daughter of the late Thomas Spurgeon and Elizabeth Ann Rosser Wilson.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, in the main worship building on the campus of Swansboro United Methodist Church with Rev. Ron Gurganus officiating. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at the Aman Family Cemetery on Hwy. 53 in Jacksonville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.



Nita loved to spend time walking on the beach looking for shells that she carefully applied to frames and other decorations. She loved to travel with her husband, they would spend their winters in Marathon, FL and she enjoyed being on the water clamming and oystering. She could also be found working in her yard where she had a beautiful flower garden and they are still blooming today. She was a member of Swansboro United Methodist Church for many years and was very involved with the UMW and was on the committee that prepared for communion. She was a member for over fifty years of the Order of the Eastern Star.



She is survived by grandchildren, William "Rick" Aman III of Winter Springs, FL and Cynthia Aman Powell (Mike) of Cedar Point; great-grandchildren, Dana Aman, Christian Aman, and Lauren and Lindsey Powell; daughter-in-law, Faye Guthrie Aman of Cedar Point; and sisters-in-law, Mary Jo Dewit Wilson and Jeanette Stalls Wilson, both of NC; 13 nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews. She is also survived by special care givers, Laura, Patty, Katherine, Mary, Kim, and Amy.



She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Durward Aman Sr.; son, William "Billy" Aman Jr.; brothers, Thomas "Tom" Woodrow Wilson, Joseph "Joe" Henry Wilson, Paul Spurgeon Wilson, Eugene "Gene" Ernest Wilson, and Charles Rosser Wilson; and sister, Margaret Wilson Short.



Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to the Swansboro United Methodist Church Building Fund, 65 W. Corbett Ave. Swansboro, NC 28584.



Online condolences may be made at



Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.

Cedar Point - Juanita Wilson Aman, 93, passed away peacefully Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Riverpoint Crest Nursing and Rehab in New Bern.She was born April 15, 1926, in Laurinburg, NC; daughter of the late Thomas Spurgeon and Elizabeth Ann Rosser Wilson.A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, in the main worship building on the campus of Swansboro United Methodist Church with Rev. Ron Gurganus officiating. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at the Aman Family Cemetery on Hwy. 53 in Jacksonville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.Nita loved to spend time walking on the beach looking for shells that she carefully applied to frames and other decorations. She loved to travel with her husband, they would spend their winters in Marathon, FL and she enjoyed being on the water clamming and oystering. She could also be found working in her yard where she had a beautiful flower garden and they are still blooming today. She was a member of Swansboro United Methodist Church for many years and was very involved with the UMW and was on the committee that prepared for communion. She was a member for over fifty years of the Order of the Eastern Star.She is survived by grandchildren, William "Rick" Aman III of Winter Springs, FL and Cynthia Aman Powell (Mike) of Cedar Point; great-grandchildren, Dana Aman, Christian Aman, and Lauren and Lindsey Powell; daughter-in-law, Faye Guthrie Aman of Cedar Point; and sisters-in-law, Mary Jo Dewit Wilson and Jeanette Stalls Wilson, both of NC; 13 nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews. She is also survived by special care givers, Laura, Patty, Katherine, Mary, Kim, and Amy.She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Durward Aman Sr.; son, William "Billy" Aman Jr.; brothers, Thomas "Tom" Woodrow Wilson, Joseph "Joe" Henry Wilson, Paul Spurgeon Wilson, Eugene "Gene" Ernest Wilson, and Charles Rosser Wilson; and sister, Margaret Wilson Short.Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to the Swansboro United Methodist Church Building Fund, 65 W. Corbett Ave. Swansboro, NC 28584.Online condolences may be made at Jonesfh.org or at JDNews.com. Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro. Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 4 to May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close