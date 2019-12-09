Juanita Taylor Canady, 81, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 7, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Juanita was born on July 31, 1938, and was a loving, giving spirit who never met a stranger. She loved fishing and being involved with her church and the community, but her love for her family was unsurpassed.
She was the daughter of the late A.I. and Rachel Whaley Taylor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Canady Jr.
She is survived by her son, Gairy Canady (Lisa); daughters, Patricia Pike (Larry) and Wanda Jones (Chris); grandchildren, Melissa Nason (Shawn), Eric Brown (Ashley), Ike Canady (Tiffany), Dillon Canady (Rachel), Colby Canady, Helena Welch (Doug), Anthony Fife (Amy), Dawnn Gulledge (Wells); and 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Mona Padrick (Devone); and her very special friend, Ray Horne.
The funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Richlands. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Park.
Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home of Richlands.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019