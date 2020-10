Or Copy this URL to Share

HUBERT - Juanita Lisk Guthrie, 92, of Hubert, died Oct. 23, 2020, at Crystal Bluffs of Morehead City.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Survivors include sons, Mike Guthrie of Pine Knoll Shores, Gregory Guthrie, Bruce Guthrie, both of Hubert; and sister, Lorraine Shai of Swansboro.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.



