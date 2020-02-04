Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita Padgett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Holly Ridge – Juanita Smithson Padgett, 90, passed away on February 3, 2020, at Liberty Commons Nursing Center in Wilmington, NC.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Providence Baptist Church in Holly Ridge. Burial will follow at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Padgett is survived by her son, Herman Menton Padgett and Patricia of Wilmington, NC; two daughters, Cynthia P. Powell and Joseph of Fayetteville, NC and Debra P. Sewell and Jeffrey of Wilmington, NC; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Providence Baptist Church in Holly Ridge, NC.

In lieu of of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Providence Baptist Church, PO Box 36, 406 Ocean Hwy, Holly Ridge, NC 28445, Lower Cape Fear Life Care, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401 or Me Fine Foundation, 318 Blackwell Street, Suite 130, Durham, NC 27701.

