Judith Byrd
Fountain, NC - Judith T. Byrd, 78, of Fountain, NC passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
Judy was the daughter of Jay and Lottie Thomas from Beulaville, NC. She is survived by her sister, Myra Ann McLawhorn; her daughters, Tina Evans and Sheila Staffelbach, all of Greenville; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She taught in the public school system for a little over 30 years. During that time, she served as a high school teacher, yearbook editor and department chair. Upon retirement she began traveling with her sister, oldest brother and sister in law across the U.S. and Canada. She enjoyed documenting their travels and family events through photography. She loved God and her church and was active in many aspects of service and worship. In addition, she enjoyed reading, being outside and going to the beach.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. and a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Fountain Baptist Church. The graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at East Duplin Memorial Gardens in Beulaville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Fountain Baptist Church, P.O. Box 276, Fountain, NC 27829.
Condolences may be sent at SerenityNC.com.
Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home, Beulalville.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Home Inc
1100 South Nc 41 & 111
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-0200
