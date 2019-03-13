BEAUFORT - Judy Gayle Smith, 72, of Beaufort died March 12, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bridgeway Church, Beaufort.
Survivors include husband of 29 years, Jeffery Allen Smith; children, Angela Willis Boyd, Kirby "Buddy" Gray Willis Jr; stepson, Jason Allen Smith; stepdaughter, Jodie Ann Smith; sisters, Peggy Jones, Beverly Duncan.
The family will receive friends following the service
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Beaufort.
Christopher H. Noe Funeral Service
133 Lockhart Dr
Beaufort, NC 28516
252-728-2336
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019