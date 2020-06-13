June Blackmon
1940 - 2020
June Fitts Blackmon entered into eternal light at 2:30 in the morning on June 12, 2020 in the peaceful ambience of the family residence in Jacksonville North Carolina.
June was born on June 2, 1940 to William Stamey Fitts and Grace Clayton Fitts in Fayetteville North Carolina. June was preceded in death by her parents William and Grace, her infant sister Eugenia Fitts, her first husband James Richard Sawers Jr., and her second husband, Otha Blackmon with whom she shared happy memories in Smithfield, NC.
June is survived by two daughters, Pamela Lynne Sawers of Charleston South Carolina, and Laura Ruth Sawers Ault of Jacksonville North Carolina, two grandchildren, William Preston Ault and his Wife Carolyn Rene Bombe Ault, of Beaufort South Carolina, Julia Christine Ault Dew and fondly cherished former Son-in-Law Ryan Christopher Dew of Swansboro North Carolina; and three great-grandchildren Corbin Nathaniel Dew, Brinley Jade Ault, and Ashlyn Olivia Ault. June also leaves behind her faithful canine companion of many years, Phoebe Rose Blackmon.
June attended the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English literature. She later enjoyed working in the newspaper business writing articles and preparing award-winning newspaper advertisements. June left us with a beautiful collection of personal journals noting the beauty of this world with her own distinctive flair. Strongly independent, intelligent and perceptive, June loved to keep up with current events. Later in life she completed the Education for Ministry curriculum from The University of the South, which focuses on preparing one as a Lay Person for Christian Ministry. June was a member of 1st Presbyterian Church of Jacksonville, North Carolina. June loved Antiques, good books, and lively conversation. She was known in the community for her independent Spirit, bright and cheerful disposition, and for always having a kind word for everyone she met. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, but we take great comfort in knowing that she is having a joyous homecoming with her Lord.
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM on Friday June 19, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro, NC.
Interment will be private at Cross Creek Cemetery in Fayetteville, NC, June's hometown.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
Old Hammock Rd
Swansboro, NC 28584
(910) 326-5013
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

