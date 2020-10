Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Justin's life story with friends and family

Share Justin's life story with friends and family

NEW BERN - Justin Wayne Jackson, 59 of New Bern, died Oct. 4, 2020.

Services will be private.

Survivors include daughters, Paulina Best of Burlington, Justina Jackson of Vanceboro; brothers, Bobby Baker of Bridgeton, Bobby Jackson of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and sister, Carolyn Helmick of West Virginia.

Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store