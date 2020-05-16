Karen Lea "Kay" Carlton, 64, of Sneads Ferry, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Born on May 5, 1956; she was a daughter of Neal M. and Mary D. Carlton. She was a graduate of Wallace-Rose Hill High School and graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1978. Kay taught at E.A. Laney High School in Wilmington and retired from Southwest High School in Jacksonville as the Occupational Preparation teacher in December 2016. Kay loved her family, life-long friends, her students, fellow teachers and colleagues' and her Escoba Bay neighbors and friends. She was known for her generosity, humor, flowers, cooking and hospitality, soulful singing from the heart and practical philosophies of living and loving.
Surviving are her sister, Terry Carlton; brother, Neal Carlton Jr., sister-in-law, Beth Carlton; and a niece, Lauren Carlton Warren and husband Timothy.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For those interested in attending, send an email to [email protected] and details will be sent concerning the event, when they are available.
Online condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 16 to May 17, 2020