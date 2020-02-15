Mrs. Karen Sue Coleman (Fenton), age 62, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at Vidant Inpatient Hospice in Greenville, NC.
Mrs. Coleman was born July 1, 1957, in Buffalo, NY. She was a graduate of Piedmont High School in Monroe, NC. Karen worked for several years as a RN surgical technician and a certified lifeguard instructor.
She is survived by her husband, David Coleman of Jacksonville; son, Michael R. Perry; daughter, Megan N. Reed; brother, Tommy Fenton; and sister, Debbie Carter.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at the Lutheran Church Of Our Savior, 1115 LeJeune Blvd., Jacksonville NC.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her honor to Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, C/O Vidant Health Foundation, PO Box 8489, Greenville, NC 27835. Checks should be payable to: Service League Inpatient Hospice with a notation on the memo line – In memory of or in honor of Karen Sue Coleman. You can also go to Foundation.vidanthealth.com/donate.
Condolences may be left at JDNews.com.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020