Karen Taylor

POLLOCKSVILLE - Karen Myers Taylor, 75, of Pollocksville died Aug. 1, 2020.

Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at New Life Church, New Bern with interment following at Lees Chapel UMC Church Cemetery, Pollocksville.

Survivors include husband, Ronald Hansley; son, Robert Taylor; daughters, Kathleen Rouse, both of Pollocksville, Kristina Richard of Bridgeton, Robin Dean; and sisters, Barbara Lewis, both of New Bern, Linda Franks of Greenville.

Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.





