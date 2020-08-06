1/
Karen Taylor
POLLOCKSVILLE - Karen Myers Taylor, 75, of Pollocksville died Aug. 1, 2020.
Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at New Life Church, New Bern with interment following at Lees Chapel UMC Church Cemetery, Pollocksville.
Survivors include husband, Ronald Hansley; son, Robert Taylor; daughters, Kathleen Rouse, both of Pollocksville, Kristina Richard of Bridgeton, Robin Dean; and sisters, Barbara Lewis, both of New Bern, Linda Franks of Greenville.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-3333
